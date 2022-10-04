Sasha Obama stuns in colorful crop top – and reveals her surprising tattoo! The 21-year-old is studying in southern California

Sasha Obama turned heads as she headed out for classes at the University of Southern California on Monday.

The 21-year-old – youngest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama – was spotted walking through campus, dressed in a colorful purple and pink crop top.

WATCH: Sasha Obama shows off her dance moves in video with friends

She teamed it with a tie dye-style skirt and vibrant trainers and wore her long hair tied in a side braid.

In the photographs, obtained by the Daily Mail, Sasha's unusual tattoo is also visible. She has an inking of a hot air balloon, which has been inked on the back of her left upper arm.

Sasha is Barack and Michelle's youngest daughter

No doubt her decision to get a tattoo was a big talking point for the family.

Back in 2013, dad Barack Obama – then president – warned his two daughters that if they got inked, he and his wife Michelle would get matching designs in exactly the same place.

President Obama previously threatened the girls with a 'family tattoo'

In an interview on NBC's Today show, Mr Obama said "What we've said to the girls is, 'If you guys ever decide you're going to get a tattoo, then mommy and me will get the exact same tattoo, in the same place, and we'll go on YouTube and show it off as a family tattoo!'

"Our thinking is that might dissuade them from thinking that somehow that's a good way to rebel," he added. At the time, Sasha was just 11, while her older sister Malia was 14.

Sasha and Malia have a very close sibling bond

Sasha is currently in the midst of completing her senior year at the University of Southern California after transferring over from University of Michigan.

Malia, on the other hand, has been living the professional life in Los Angeles. The 24-year-old is now working as a screenwriter for Donald Glover's Hive after having graduated from Harvard University.

Speaking to Vanity Fair earlier this year, Donald said of Malia: "Her writing style is great. She's just like, an amazingly talented person. She's really focused, and she's working really hard."

