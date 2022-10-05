Reba McEntire expresses sadness over death of Loretta Lynn and her mother The country music star paid tribute

Reba McEntire was one of the many stars who took to Instagram to pay tribute to Loretta Lynn after she died at the age of 90 - but she also took the opportunity to remember her late mother too.

The star shared a photo alongside Loretta, in which they were beaming for the camera and looking dressed up to the nines.

MORE: Reba McEntire clears up confusion surrounding COVID-19 battle as she reveals what really happened

Reba wrote an emotional and lengthy caption which pulled at the heartstrings of her followers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Reba McEntire reveals how she met her boyfriend

It read: "Mama and Loretta Lynn were four years apart, Mama being the oldest. They always reminded me a lot of each other. Strong women, who loved their children and were fiercely loyal."

She continued: "Now they’re both in Heaven getting to visit and talk about how they were raised, how different country music is now from what it was when they were young. Sure makes me feel good that Mama went first so she could welcome Loretta into the hollers of heaven."

MORE: How Reba McEntire really feels about stepson's divorce from Kelly Clarkson

MORE: Reba McEntire makes relatable 'hot girl summer' confession with new throwback

Reba then added: "I always did and I always will love Loretta. She was always so nice to me. I sure appreciate her paving the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers."

Reba paid tribute to Loretta Lynn and her own mother too

Fans rushed to comment with praying hands emojis and supportive messages: "Another beloved legend has arrived in country heaven," and, "So, so very sorry!! Now this legend is resting at the feet of Jesus."

MORE: Carrie Underwood teases unexpected new look ahead of Denim & Rhinestones tour

MORE: Ashley Judd details how family is 'grieving together' after mom Naomi Judd's death

In a statement provided to The Associated Press, Loretta's family said she died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Reba looked up to the country music queen

She was considered a country music queen, and her songs about love and being a woman of rural America in the 1950s and 1960s changed the way women were perceived within the country music industry and genre.

Her family's statement read: "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills."

Asking for privacy as they mourn her passing, they said her memorial would be announced later on.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.