Carrie Underwood teases unexpected new look ahead of Denim & Rhinestones tour

Carrie Underwood will soon embark on her 43-date Denim & Rhinestones tour – and it sounds like she's giving herself a makeover for it.

The country music singer teased that fans who come to the shows will see a new side to her as she hinted that her stage outfits won't be her usual tight bodysuits, but her shoes may get a little wilder. "This time I feel like my shoes don't have to be as comfortable as I've needed them to be in the past," she told Audacy's Katie & Company.

"Everything has to be quick-change-able, not too complicated. I don't want things to be super super tight when I'm singing just because it makes it harder to breathe but, who needs air?" she jokingly added.

However, Carrie might not venture too far away from her restrictive clothing as her new tour wardrobe will no doubt still be bedazzled with plenty of fringe, denim, and rhinestones.

"If it looks fabulous enough that I could take not breathing as well, then, [it's worth it]," she joked.

Speaking of her tour, Carrie shared her excitement over getting back out on the road and putting on a show that no one has ever seen before.

Carrie hinted there will be less tight clothing on her upcoming tour

"There's a lot of things we're doing that we haven't done before. I feel like we're in such a good creative space… I feel like everybody has really just upped their game," she explained.

"We've been rehearsing lately and kind of adding new flavors to songs we've been playing for a really long time. Just kind of keeping things fresh and exciting."

Carrie's stage outfits always turn heads

Carrie's Denim & Rhinestones tour, in support of her latest album, will feature 43 dates spanning across the United States, starting on 15 October and ending in March 2023.

The first show takes place in Greenville, South Carolina, and will hit up states like Texas, New York, Minnesota, and even her home state of Tennessee, with Jimmie Allen as her support act throughout.

