Holly Ramsay adds to tattoo collection with new 'special' inking – fans react Gordon Ramsay's daughter looked overjoyed

Holly Ramsay is currently enjoying some downtime in Paris, and on Wednesday, the 22-year-old unveiled a fresh tattoo.

SEE: Holly Ramsay turns heads in swimwear perfect for summer

Making the most of her time abroad, the blonde beauty paid a visit to Miles Langford's professional studio, opting to expand her existing tattoo collection with a touching new addition.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly is a sun-kissed beach babe in yellow bikini

Taking to Instagram, Holly posted a carousel of snaps giving fans a rare glimpse of her entire tattoo experience. From the obligatory skin prep to the final unveiling, Holly revealed each step of her journey.

RELATED: Holly Ramsay shares sweet sunbathing picture alongside brother Oscar during LA family break

SEE: Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly puts on leggy display in tiny red leather shorts alongside famous dad

The star chose to embellish her wrist, opting for an elegantly written 'love myself' inking in black ink. Holly captioned her post: "This one was special, thank you @mileslangford."

Holly added to her tattoo collection

Her fans raced to weigh in on the post with one writing: "Such a statement! Love this," whilst a second penned: "Love love love. I need to remind myself of this."

"Self-love is the best love. As soon as one realises that everything will fall into place," noted a third, and a fourth chimed: "Powerful stuff".

The middle Ramsay child is free-spirited when it comes to her ink collection, from abstract motifs to handwritten dates, Holly has been known to experiment with her self-expression.

The 22-year-old looked delighted with the results

And during a video interview for London Social Tattoo, Holly told viewers: "I'm getting a cherub and the dates of my siblings and my parents' birth year." How sweet!

Holly's tattoo transformation comes after she shared a series of summer throwbacks last month. Reminiscing about the warmer weather, the 22-year-old posted a slew of stunning snaps featuring a risqué animal print dress.

The blonde beauty posed up a storm in the ultra-chic mesh dress, featuring a body-skimming fit, rippling maxi skirt and sheer fabric in daring animal print.

Holly layered her slinky number over a high-rise black bikini for the ultimate glamorous beach get-up.

Holly posed up a storm

The podcaster let her blonde hair fall past her shoulders in natural waves, highlighting her beautiful features with eyelash extensions, a honey-hued blush and rosy lip.

Holly elevated her look with several delicate pieces of gold jewellery, including a mesmerising signet ring and statement Cartier bracelet.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.