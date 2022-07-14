Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly breaks rules and treats younger brother to morning ice lolly The 22-year-old looked radiant

Holly Ramsay treated her younger brother, Oscar, to a sweet morning treat on Friday.

SEE: Holly Ramsay is a total snow bunny in chalet girl outfit - dad Gordon reacts

Taking to her three-year-old brother's Instagram page, Gordon Ramsay's daughter shared an adorable photo showing the duo tucking into a variety of breakfast snacks. Posing outside against a tranquil river backdrop, the Ramsay siblings were clearly sharing a sweet bonding moment.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly is a sun-kissed beach babe in yellow bikini

Enjoying her morning breakfast, Holly devoured an iced coffee and a healthy acai bowl, while young Oscar could be seen tucking into a refreshing Twister ice lolly. Dressed for the UK heatwave, Oscar donned a sweet navy bucket hat and a lion-printed T-shirt.

SEE: Holly Ramsay turns heads in swimwear perfect for summer

MORE: Holly Ramsay shares sweet sunbathing picture alongside brother Oscar during LA family break

The 22-year-old captioned the post: "Is it even summer holidays if you’re not having an ice lolly at 11am?? Ps don’t tell mum!!"

Reacting to the post, one fan wrote: "God bless the person who invented Twisters, best 'summer treat' ever," while another penned: "Adorable."

Holly and Oscar shared a sweet sibling moment

Holly's morning outing comes after she turned heads at the Austrian Grand Prix. Opting for a chic velvet two-piece, the blonde beauty looked every inch the fashion icon.

She completed her summer look with plenty of gold jewellery, platform trainers, and an elegant nude manicure. Sharing the post with her fans, she included the simple caption: "Hallo (:."

Her fans flooded the comment section with an array of sweet remarks, with one writing: "Absolutely beautiful," while another penned: "You're so gorgeous Holly".

A third added: "Dreamy", followed by an orange flame emoji.

The 22-year-old wowed in her velvet two-piece

Gordon's youngest daughter Tilly, 20, also attended the Austrian Grand Prix, looking radiant alongside her older sister in a pretty, pastel blue midi skirt and funky high-top trainers.

Aside from Holly, Oscar, and Tilly, Gordon and wife Tana are also proud parents to Megan, 24, and Jack, 22. Back in January, the celebrity chef revealed on "The Tonight Show" that Tana proposed they have a sixth child during England's national lockdown. Speaking to host Jimmy Fallon, Gordon explained how Tana considered the lockdown "good news."

After Gordon asked his wife for an explanation, Tana added: "Tomorrow night, we can go for number six."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.