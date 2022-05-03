Holly Ramsay turns heads in swimwear perfect for summer The chef's daughter wowed her fans

Holly Ramsay can always grab attention with her fashion, and during the week she wowed her fans when she showed a look that would be perfect for summer.

Making the most of some spring sunshine, Holly dazzled in the snap as she posed in a lemon-yellow bikini and mini-skirt – and fittingly enough she posed next to a lemon tree. The photo wouldn't have looked out of place during a summer photoshoot, and the star accessorised with a straw hat. Holly also showed off her beautiful tattoos in the skin-baring snap, with designs featuring a cherub that is a tribute to her family.

In her caption, she joked: "Happy Bank HOLLYday," alongside a lemon, heart and flame emoji, and while many fans loved her clever joke, many others were stunned by her beauty.

"Stunning lady," enthused one, alongside a string of flame emojis, while a second added: "Love the yellow."

A third posted: "So happy seeing you happy," while a fourth shared: "Looking great Holly," and a fifth simply said: "Beautiful."

Many were left speechless by her post, and they shared plenty of yellow heart emojis to show their approval.

Holly stunned with her summery snap

Holly has recently been staying with her family at their LA mansion, and despite her 19-year age gap with younger brother Oscar, she showed their strong sibling bond when they sunbathed together.

"Two sun babes sunbabe-ing (as Oscar says)," Holly captioned the sweet shot and fans loved the rare family snap, with many commenting on how "adorable" it was.

"He's such a cutie," one wrote, whilst another added: "Oscar is such a cutie and Holly is a great big sister."

The Ramsay always causes a stir with her outfits

The Ramsay family seem to be currently staying at their Los Angeles home, which is located in Bel-Air and reportedly cost $6.75million.

The stunning home has everything the family would need, with incredible views of the canyon, city and ocean.

The five-bedroom mansion has high ceilings, an impressive entrance way with a stunning staircase, an outside dining terrace, and of course, a large swimming pool, where Holly and Oscar's picture was taken.

