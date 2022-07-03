Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly puts on leggy display in tiny red leather shorts alongside famous dad The 22-year-old looks so glamorous

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay was joined by his 22-year-old daughter Holly at the British Grand Prix on Sunday – and the blonde beauty pulled out all the stops!

The podcast host and influencer looked the picture of relaxed glamour at Silverstone as she rocked a stylish pair of red leather shorts, which she teamed with a matching red leather jacket and white vest.

Holly kept her makeup simple and her long hair flowed loose, pushed back by sunglasses.

Sweetly, she held onto her dad's hand as they made their way through the crowds and Gordon stopped to be interviewed by Sky.

The MasterChef Junior host has been a huge support to his middle daughter as she continues to live a sober life.

Holly celebrated one year without alcohol in December 2021, explaining online that she gave up drinking to help her mental health.

The podcaster modelled relaxed glam

In a heartfelt Instagram post, she wrote: "I chose to take a break from alcohol because it wasn’t improving my mental health – which for me, comes first…

"This time last year I was at my lowest and I was scared but I made a decision to take control of what I could – and that meant removing alcohol from my life."

Holly continued: "Alcohol and antidepressants do not mix well at all. And that is something, unfortunately, I learned the hard way."

Holly is always so stylish

Gordon responded by posting a heart emoji and the words: "What an incredible young lady and words can't explain enough how proud you make me feel love you so much Dad."

The chef is a doting father, sharing five children with his wife Tana, who he married in 1996.

As well as Holly, they also share Megan, 24, Holly's twin brother Jack, Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly, 20, and little Oscar, who is just three years old.

