Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis stuns in series of gorgeous bikinis in fun video in Maldives The star travelled to the country last month

Rose Ayling-Ellis brightened up a grey Wednesday by sharing a fun video of her adventures in Maldives.

The actress visited the dreamy destination last month but couldn't help but look back on her exciting holiday this week as the weather is "dull and grey" and she wanted to "cheer up" her followers.

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis shares fun adventures from Maldives holiday

Taking to Instagram Stories, she told her fans: "Today the weather was dull and grey. So I look back to my holiday photos when it was sunny and blue.

"I've realised I have quite a few funny videos... So, I have created a little clip to cheer you up if you're feeling grey," she wrote, before adding: "Life is about not taking yourself too serious. Enjoy!"

Rose shared her experience on the island last month

Fans would have no doubt loved the 50 second video, which shows her being hit by a wave whilst posing for a photo on a hammock and opening a bottle of champagne only for it to come pouring out.

The Strictly Come Dancing winner can also be seen pulling a funny face whilst enjoying a fast boat ride whilst looking incredible in a red bikini.

In the video, the 27-year-old can also be seen nearly slipping down the stairs of her water villa.

The star travelled to the Maldives alongside her best friend

During her stay on the island, Rose revealed that it was "pure relaxation and full of nature" before admitting that she felt "very appreciative of what this planet is giving to us".

Upon her return to the UK, she added on her Instagram: "Finally home again. Exactly what I needed to feed my soul. Thank you @thestandardmaldives.

"Now excuse me while I catch up with Frankie's exit storyline and the new Strictly launch show while feeling the holiday blues."