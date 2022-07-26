Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis stuns in a mini skirt and crop top as she parties alongside EastEnders co-stars The group headed to Latitude Music Festival

Rose Ayling-Ellis is enjoying her summer holidays and while she has left her work duties behind temporarily, she has decided to spend part of her time off with her work colleagues!

The current Strictly Come Dancing champion headed to Latitude Music Festival over the weekend and was accompanied by some of her EastEnders co-stars, including Kellie Bright, who plays Linda Carter, and Maddy Hill, who stars as Nancy Carter.

Sharing several photos from her days away, Rose looked like she was having the best time at Henham Park, Suffolk, where the festival is held every year.

In the first snap, the actress could be seen posing for the camera whilst wearing a denim mini skirt, a black crop top matched with a white shirt and muddy ankle boots. She accessorised her festival-approved look with a yellow bucket hat and colourful sunglasses.

Rose looked stunning as she attended Latitude Music Festival

Another photo saw her posing in green trousers and colourful crop top alongside Kellie and Maddy, who also looked stunning in summery outfits.

A third picture saw her donning another bucket hat and gorgeous floral co-ord whilst having some food in the shade.

The star partied alongside some of her EastEnders co-stars

Fans of the 27-year-old loved the rare update and rushed to comment on the post.

"Pure joy gorgeous lady, can do bafta dress to festival dresses. What a great group of friends," one wrote, whilst another added: "Your look beautiful Rose, you are going to be missed so much on Strictly this year, I'm sure the ratings went up on the BBC1 because of you."

The Strictly winner impressed her followers with her festival fashion

A third added: "You always know how to enjoy yourself -smiling all the time."

Last year, Rose made history as the BBC dance show's first-ever deaf contestant and went on to lift the glitterball trophy alongside her professional dance partner, Giovanni Pernice. Months later, Giovanni became the first Strictly Come Dancing pro to win a BAFTA alongside Rose for one of the unforgettable dances during last year's series.