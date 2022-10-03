Giovanni Pernice's touching tribute to Rose Ayling-Ellis on Strictly revealed

Giovanni Pernice made sure Rose Ayling-Ellis wasn't far from his thoughts during the first live results show of Strictly Come Dancing.

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis holds 'deep affection' for Strictly's Giovanni Pernice - expert discusses relationship

On Sunday's episode, the professional dancer - who made it through another week with current dance partner Richie Anderson - thanked fans three times in British Sign Language.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice's sweet gesture to Rose Ayling-Ellis revealed

This sweet gesture was clearly a nod to Rose, who was the show's first-ever deaf contestant last year. Viewers found the tribute extremely touching, with one writing: "Really impressive to see Giovanni continuing to use the sign language Rose taught him last series in this latest series of #Strictly."

MORE: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice addresses fallout rumours with dance partner Richie Anderson

READ: Richie Anderson praises Giovanni Pernice in heartwarming tribute after first dance

Another said: "It's heartening to see that Giovanni is still promoting deaf awareness on Strictly by signing 'thank you' tonight, even though he no longer dances with Rose."

A third post read: "Giovanni still saying thank you in BSL got me all up in my emotions! #strictly." Another remarked: "I'm glad Giovanni is still doing the BSL for thank you."

Rose and Giovanni won last year's series of Strictly Come Dancing

Rose and Giovanni became hugely popular after they were crowned winners of the 2021 series. They captured the nation's hearts when they performed a moving Couple's Choice to Zara Larsson's song Symphony, which left the audience and viewers at home in tears.

The duo paid respect and raised awareness for the deaf community when the music cut and they continued to dance in silence.

When their work together came to an end, Rose paid an emotional tribute to her dance partner. "Six months ago, I didn't have a clue what I signed up for and to be honest I was terrified," she said. "Now, I know for sure that it was the best decision I have ever made, what a crazy ride and life-changing experience it has been.

"@giovannipernice, I am so grateful that you were part of my Strictly journey. Thank you for telling my story and showing everyone who I am. Our friendship is so special and lasting for sure. Thank you to everyone who supported us, it has blown me away, you are the reason we got this far and made such an impact not just from dancing."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.