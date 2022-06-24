Rose Ayling-Ellis shares heartfelt tribute following departure of co-star EastEnders star Maddy Hill has departed from Walford

Rose Ayling-Ellis shot to fame on EastEnders, but she had to deal with a sad goodbye after co-star Maddy Hill decided it was time for her to depart from Walford.

READ: Rose Ayling-Ellis reaches out to Giovanni Pernice after his secret dates with Love Island star revealed

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rose paid tribute to the actress as she shared a snap of them smiling together on set. "Love you @maddyhill90!!" she wrote. "Best on-screen sister ever, I'm already missing you load[s]," and she finished the post with two yellow heart emojis. The snap showed Rose in a gorgeous leather jacket, while Maddy stood behind her in a tartan coat.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis shares unseen rehearsal footage with Giovanni Pernice

The star also reshared a post from co-star James Farrar, which gave an insight into Maddy's leaving party, where they sang Bonnie Tyler's iconic song, Total Eclipse of the Heart.

EXCLUSIVE: Giovanni Pernice on fitness, his BAFTA win, and learning BSL thanks to Rose Ayling-Ellis

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis reveals Prince Charles and Camilla's sweet gesture during EastEnders visit

She also posted one of her favourite scenes that she filmed with Maddy where their characters argued, before Rose was shoved into a car boot.

Maddy played Nancy Carter from 2014 to 2016 before returning last year, and her final storyline saw her leaving to go live with brother Johnny after feeling no longer able to trust mum Linda and ex-boyfriend Zack.

Rose shared a moving tribute to Maddy

Although Rose and Maddy no longer work together, the 27-year-old did enjoy a joyful reunion earlier in the week.

On Sunday, the star went to her old Strictly Come Dancing partner, Giovanni Pernice during his tour with Strictly legend, Anton du Beke.

READ: Love Island's first deaf contestant reveals special friendship with Rose Ayling-Ellis

MORE: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis speaks out in support of deaf Love Island contestant Tash Ghouri

On her Instagram stories, she shared hilarious posts from the evening as she attempted to imitate professional photos of the dancer.

In one snap, Rose stared straight down the lens of the camera and looked very intense as she stood with her hands on her hips, copying Giovanni's strong stance.

Rose and Giovanni stole the nation's heart

In a second, Rose improvised and used a telephone as a prop to copy a candid black-and-white shot of the dancer putting on his microphone.

READ: Rose Ayling-Ellis shows support for Giovanni Pernice after dancer reveals his future on the show

SEE: Rose Ayling-Ellis hugs Giovanni Pernice so tight in new photo - but it's not what you think!

Along with the hilarious snaps, the actress shared a video of Giovanni with a wavy filter, along with the song Get Down On It by band Kool and The Gang.

Giovanni also shared a clip of the pair fighting over a pen backstage, which Rose ends up snapping. Captioning the clip he wrote: "There she is!!! @rosea."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.