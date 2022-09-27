Rose Ayling-Ellis enjoys 'dinner date' with close friend following break up The EastEnders star was crowned Strictly champion last year

Rose Ayling-Ellis has been living life to the fullest in past weeks, including with a gorgeous trip to the Maldives, and on Tuesday she enjoyed a dinner 'date'.

The reigning Strictly champion headed to the home of close friend Luba Mushtuk, where the pair enjoyed a large bowl of pasta together. Luba shared a small clip on her Instagram Stories where Rose lifted some of the spaghetti towards her mouth while flashing a small grin at the camera. The sumptuous meal looked delicious and it included plenty of veggies and a tomato sauce.

In a sweet caption, Luba shared: "My favourite person to make pasta for @rose.a.a," and finished it off with a pair of heart emojis.

The small video also gave a glimpse inside Luba's pad, which was decorated with minimalist white furniture, with a small vase of flowers adding a pop of colour.

The professional dancer also had several house plants and candles decorating her window sills.

The two ladies currently have a bit of spare time on their hands with Rose having left EastEnders, and although Strictly is currently airing, Luba has not been paired with a celebrity this year.

Rose and Luba enjoyed some time together

The duo became close friends during Rose's time on the BBC 1 show last year, and still regularly hang out with one another, whether it be for spa days or dinner dates.

The actress is recently back from a trip to the Maldives, and during the trip she had the opportunity to steer a boat out on the open waters.

In the clip, the 27-year-old was a vision as she donned a stylish pair of beige summer shorts which she matched with a chic oversized white shirt.

Her brunette tresses looked glamorously windswept, held down by a pair of sunglasses that she wore on her head.

The pair are close friends

Rose stayed at celebrity hangout The Standard, where each of the hotel's 115 villas features its own private lounge deck overlooking crystal clear waters and a plunge pool.

The exciting break away came just after the star broke up with her boyfriend of nearly ten years, Sam Arnold.

Since the split, Rose was spotted enjoying a stay at the Hard Rock Hotel in the Maldives as well enjoying fun nights out with her friends.

