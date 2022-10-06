Kylie Jenner poses with baby son as his name is reportedly revealed by fans The star has trademarked the name 'Kristan'

Kylie Jenner has rarely shown off her baby son, whose name is still a mystery, so fans were clearly delighted on Wednesday when she shared several photos of them together.

In the pictures, the beauty mogul can be seen looking stunning poolside in a black bikini with her son lying flat on a sunbed, in between her legs.

Another adorable photo sees big sister Stormi matching her brother in the same trainers.

One of the snaps also shows the sweet welcome banner that her kids had prepared to celebrate her return to Los Angeles after spending a week in Paris for Fashion Week.

Kylie and her son enjoyed some time by the pool

Her sweet post comes on the same day that a TikToker seemed to reveal her son's possible name, which was initially announced as Wolf Webster following his birth in February, but later changed.

"So I was online looking up trademarks, and I found Kylie's," TikTok user juulsxoxo says in a video that has since gone viral. She then read out the details of the trademark, verifying the legitimacy of the public documents.

In the video, she shows off a chain of trademarks, including one under the name "Stormi", the name of Kylie's three-year-old daughter.

Stormi and her brother sported matching trainers

The social media user then revealed she has found another trademark, this time for the name "Kristan", which is very similar to Kylie's second name, Kristen.

The trademark was filed 13 days after the baby was born.

Despite all reports, Kylie is yet to officially announce her son's name. In last week's episode of The Kardashian, which was filmed six months ago, the mother-of-two revealed she and her partner, Travis Scott, had made their choice, but they would not be announcing it until it is officially changed.