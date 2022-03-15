Kylie Jenner shares heartbreaking details about struggles after giving birth

Kylie Jenner has opened up about her struggles mentally and physically after giving birth to her second child, baby boy Wolf. Taking to Instagram Stories after a workout session, the reality show star said: "I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy, it's been very hard.

"This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter. It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually. It's just crazy and I didn't want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the Internet for what other moms are going through right now, and it might look easier for other people but it hasn't been easy for me, it's been hard."

The 24-year-old continued: "I didn't even think I'd make it to this workout today, but I'm here and I'm feeling better! And it's okay not to be okay and once I realized that, I reminded myself that I made a whole human, a beautiful baby boy, and we need to stop putting pressure on ourselves to 'be back.'"

The mom-of-two and her partner Travis Scott welcomed their second child on 2 February and shared his name on Instagram shortly after. Kylie posted a black Instagram Story with the words 'Wolf Webster' in white, adorable. The pair also share daughter Stormi, four.

Kylie and Travis welcomed baby Wolf in February

Kylie confirmed that she was expecting back in September 2021 with a clip of a positive pregnancy test and a visit to the doctor for a sonogram, following which Stormi shared pictures from the sonogram with her mom, Kris Jenner, who started crying at the happy news!

