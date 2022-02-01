Kylie Jenner celebrates daughter Stormi's birthday ahead of welcoming second child The Lip Kits founder is expecting her second child with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner was every inch the proud mom on Tuesday as she marked her daughter Stormi's fourth birthday.

The Lip Kits founder is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, and so Stormi's big day was extra special, as it was her last one before becoming a big sister.

The beauty mogul is no stranger to hosting show-stopping parties for her little girl, who has enjoyed StormiWorld events for the past three years, but for her fourth birthday she instead had a shared celebration with her cousin Chicago West.

Stormi and Chicago enjoyed an LOL Doll and Barbie themed party which was attended by close friends and family, including proud grandmother Kris Jenner, and their famous aunts and cousins.

On the day, Stormi was surprised with a two-tier vanilla cake coated in pastel buttercream icing and a giant baby Bratz doll topper. Trimmed with a pink and blue frosting, iced writing read 'Happy 4th Birthday Stormi' in hot pink.

Instagram Stories from the day revealed a towering inflatable Stormi slide and an epic face-painting station, as well as a bouncy castle and giant ball pit.

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi turned four on 1 February

Kylie announced her pregnancy in September following weeks of speculation.

The star's pregnancy with Stormi was kept completely out of the spotlight until she welcomed her daughter, but this time she has shared more of the journey with her fans.

This included photos from her baby shower and a sweet montage featuring clips of her going to a baby scan with Travis and Stormi, and telling her mom Kris the news, which all appeared in her pregnancy announcement post.

The Lip Kits founder is a doting mom

The make-up sensation has long been vocal about her desire to have more children, and in January 2020 admitted that she sees herself having lots of kids.

"I can't wait to have more babies," she said in a YouTube video, adding that she doesn't "have a timeline to do this."

