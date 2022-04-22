Coleen Nolan shares stunning selfie with beautiful daughter Ciara The star lives in Cheshire

Coleen Nolan is no stranger to a stunning selfie, and on Friday it was no exception when she posted a rare snap alongside her beautiful daughter Ciara Fensome.

In the photo, posted to the star's Instagram feed, the mother-daughter-duo posed next to Coleen's long-time best friend Carol Bigwood.

Captioning the post the Loose Women star wrote: "Gorgeous walk today with these two @ciarafensome @carolb1955 and of course all the dogs, hence a lead round my neck, not a medal beautiful day!!"

Fans of the singing sensation couldn't wait to weigh in on the photo: "Lovely picture of you all Col xx."

Coleen is a doting mother-of-three

A second penned: "Looking good ladies. X." Another commented: "What a great photo Coleen."

A fourth wrote: "Aww lovely pic hunni x hope your well."

In the photo, Coleen has a bright yellow lead around her neck in aid of her four-legged friends who also accompanied the ladies.

Last week, Coleen announced she added another furry addition to her household after she adopted a golden retriever rescue dog.

The star announced the new arrival, whose name is yet to be revealed, with a heartwarming video on her Instagram feed.

Pup Mica enjoying the sunshine

Posting a video to her 302,000 followers, the mother-of-three showed her and the new addition happily bouncing through a large field.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "When you take your newly adopted street dog for its first proper walk in a field!! #macedoniastreetdog."

Ruth Langsford commented on the exciting update and replied: "So beautiful to watch."

A fan wrote: "Ahhh look at how happy she is. You’ve saved her life Coleen and that is a wonderful thing to do."

A second penned: "Love you. So kind. X."

The latest pup will join Coleen's other four dogs Becks, Buddy, Coco and Mica.

We hope she is settling in nicely!

