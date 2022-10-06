Hoda Kotb's major accomplishment made possible by Savannah Guthrie

Hoda Kotb's fans rejoiced as it was announced that the Today Show star was honored by Forbes in their 50 Over 50 list.

The NBC News anchor was feted for her contribution to broadcast journalism on the Impact list alongside several other prominent women in business.

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb brave the pouring rain

However, the accomplishment was made possible not just through her own hard work and sheer dedication, but also through a good word by co-star and friend Savannah Guthrie.

It was revealed by Forbes that Savannah was the one who nominated Hoda for the list, citing her as "profoundly inspiring to women everywhere."

"Hoda is the living, breathing demonstration that you can have it all, and you can have it on your own terms… She represents to me what a modern woman is," she told the magazine.

"She is strong. She is beautiful. She is kind. She is authentic. She is devoted to her family. She maintains and cultivates her friendships. And she is an incredible professional and a wonderful journalist."

Savannah nominated Hoda for the Forbes 50 Over 50 list

Hoda spoke to Forbes about the accomplishment, gushing: "I have never, ever in my life been this happy. This decade of my life is by far the best decade I have ever had."

The interview with her spotlighted the fact that she became the co-anchor of Today in her 50s while also finding personal satisfaction through her daughters in her 50s as well.

An article written by their NBC colleague, Mika Brzezinski, celebrated not only Hoda's achievements, but also what she had accomplished alongside Savannah.

"Hoda and Savannah are an amazing example of what can happen when we women advocate for each other. And they are the future," it read.

The duo talked about it on the show, leaving Hoda emotional

"Twenty years ago, would anyone have ever imagined that two strong women in their 50s would host Today? As Hoda herself told me: 'There was always the old guy anchor and the young girl anchor... You never saw us.'"

