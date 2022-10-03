Hoda Kotb shares joyful beach photo with her entire family during special weekend The Today star is a doting mom-of-two

Hoda Kotb was feeling all the emotions during her latest adventure with her young daughters, Haley and Hope.

The Today star opened up about her recent trip to the beach with her children, revealing it was the first time she had traveled alone as a single mom following her split from Joel Schiffman.

What's more, Hoda had an amazing time, and got to meet up with her mom, Sami, and sister, Hala, at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware.

VIDEO: Hoda Kotb's family life away from the spotlight

The star shared a gorgeous photo of the group posing on the beach via the Today with Hoda & Jenna Instagram page, and many fans were quick to comment on the joyful snap.

"What a wonderful picture!" one wrote, while another remarked: "Such a lovely photo." A third added: "How cute is this! Wow."

The TV star adopted her little girls at the age of 52 back in 2017 and her life has been complete ever since.

Today's Hoda Kotb with her family on the beach

Clearly a doting mom, she recently told People that she creates treasure maps for her daughters so that they can find a daily message from her when they wake up and she's already at work.

She also admitted her fears of being an older parent, but how she is happy that her children will always have each other. She explained: "They're [Haley and Hope] going to have each other forever, and that's what really fills me to the top.

Hoda and her daughters at home in New York

"Because any older parent knows one of our secret fears is that we won't be there for milestones. The other day they were playing on their scooters, and they said, 'Super sisters save the day!' I thought to myself, 'Yes, super sisters — forever, you guys have each other.' Nothing makes me feel more peaceful."

While Hoda loves being at home with her children - admitting that her routine is very similar to theirs because of her early starts - which see her go to bed most nights at 7.30pm - she also enjoys being at work alongside fellow working parents and they often give each other advice.

