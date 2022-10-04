Savannah Guthrie shares glimpse of spooky home transformation The TV host got into the spirit of things

Savannah Guthrie put her home decorating skills to the test on Monday as she embraced spooky season.

Ever the craft queen, the mum-of-two treated her fans to a glimpse of her handmade Halloween decorations dotted around her luxurious family home.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie's Family Life

Taking to Instagram, Savannah shared a selection of snaps giving centre stage to her spooky interior additions which included a giant 'BOO!' poster, green witch paintings, an orange-hued 'Happy Fall' drawing and a red and blue 'trick or treat' sign.

Savannah's Halloween home transformation comes after the Today host enjoyed some downtime with her two children, Vale, eight, and Charley, five.

The TV host transformed her home

The family unit spent the last few days at their vacation home in Upstate New York, and the mother-of-two shared a number of photos documenting their adventures.

Savannah's youngest similarly embraced Halloween, opting to wear a pair of Halloween pajamas to mark the start of fall. Sharing a glimpse of their sweet family bond, the TV favorite moreover posted a snap of Vale's attempt to braid her hair.

"Braid by Vale, Rainy Saturday," she captioned the photo.

The mum-of-two made her own decorations

Savannah lives with her husband Michael Feldman and their two children. Their Upstate New York home boasts several bedrooms and bathrooms, an indoor gym, a gigantic kitchen and plenty of land. It was first bought as a place to relax out of the city, and is now used as a weekend bolthole.

As a mother-of-two, the down-to-earth star has been incredibly open about her parenting journey. She previously revealed that her youngest child was their "medical miracle" after she went through several rounds of IVF to welcome him.

Savannah and Michael share two children together

He is a miracle "because we are older," she explained to Health magazine. "It was important to me for her [Vale] to have a sibling, somebody to do life with.

"My husband and I, we decided, 'OK, let's give it a shot,' you know? But it ended up taking more than one attempt. It took a few," she said.

"But we were lucky. I always say, Charley was, like, the last egg out. He really was. And we're so blessed."

