Dylan Dreyer and Savannah Guthrie become latest stars to miss Today Show for this reason

Savannah Guthrie and Dylan Dreyer have become the latest of your favorite Today hosts to be absent from the show, as they enjoy some well-deserved time off during spring break.

The anchors of Today and 3rd Hour will be spending the period with their families amid the brief holiday which lasts from March 11 to April 1.

© NBC Savannah and Dylan were both missing from Today

As many of the Today hosts have families, it can be expected that during this period they might all take some days off to spend time with their families. Already, the hosts have given fans a taste of what they're up to.

Dylan, 42, has gone on vacation with her brothers for one of their birthdays. She took to Instagram to share an insight into her spring break adventures.

"It took 50 years, but me and my brothers are on vacation just the 3 of us", she wrote. "Happy Birthday Jame! There’s no better reason to celebrate! It was my other brother (the one with one leg) who thought a ski trip would be the best idea! He actually built and brought his own ski foot! We’ll see how this goes!!"

Meanwhile Savannah is celebrating her 10 year wedding anniversary which she shared on Instagram with an adorable then-and-now post.

She wrote: "This was us - ten years ago today! And this is us now. I love you now and forever", dedicating the post to her husband with a heart.

© @savannahguthrie Instagram Mike put up a triumphant fist

The post included photos from their wedding in 2014, after five years of dating, with the Today Show host looking stunning in a lace white dress.

The star has taken a fair bit of time off from her regular hosting duties while she advertises her book, Mostly What God Does, as she has toured the country.

The book is a spiritual reflection on the TV anchor's connection with God through a collection of essays. Savannah spoke to her colleagues about some of the topics she covers in the book, including the tragic death of her father Charles, who suddenly passed away from a heart attack when she was 16 years old.

She described his death as "earth-shattering," adding: "Sometimes I divide my life into two parts: before my dad died and after."