Elizabeth Hurley shares heartbreaking truth behind sad family loss

Elizabeth Hurley bravely opened up about a tragic family loss on Thursday's episode of Loose Women.

On the topic of breast cancer, the actress, 57, revelaed that she sadly lost her grandmother to the diease. The star has since been working passionately for the cause including her work with beauty brand Esteé Lauder.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley opens up about sad family loss on Loose Women

"Evelyn Lauder, Estee Lauder's daughter in law when I first joined the company came to me and said would I help her with a campaign and I said yes of course what is it and she said well women all over the world are dying of breast cancer and nobody's talking about it and i want to change that. "

"And back then for me, it was 27 years ago I'd recently lost my grandmother to breast cancer and at that time nobody talked about it, there was no pink ribbon there was no breast cancer awareness month. And when my grandmother was diagnosed and first of all she didn't go to the doctor becaused she was scared and embarrassed and when she finally went of course it was quite progressed and even then she didn't want to talk about it we weren't involved…

Elizabeth was so open

"...We didn't really know what was going on, and she didn't make it and that's what evelyn wanted to change when she started the campaign and it's different today. It's still a life threatening disease for many women, but times have changed."

Earlier this week, Elizabeth opened up about her grandmother on social media, and took a moment to mark 1st of October to highlight all those who have paved the way to cure cancer.

Sharing a photo from the Breast Cancer Research Foundation annual gala she attends every year, she looked spectacular in a stunning champagne gown which featured an elegant one shoulder cut, posing alongside Evelyn, the woman behind BCRF.

The star is so passionate about the cause

"This October marks the 30th Anniversary of @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign (BCC)," she stated in her caption.

Elizabeth again spoke of her late grandmother, writing: "When my grandmother lost her life to breast cancer in the early 90's, nobody spoke openly about it."

Then she praised Evelyn, who passed away in 2011, and struggled with both breast cancer and ovarian cancer.

"Evelyn Lauder decided to change that by co-creating the Pink Ribbon and founding BCC with the mission to help create a breast cancer-free world for all," she said.

She added: "As BCC's Global Ambassador, I’m proud to continue Evelyn's mission and honour this milestone anniversary. We will continue this important work until no one loses their life to this disease."

