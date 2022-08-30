Elizabeth Hurley frolics in the grass in denim shorts as she declares her love for her dogs The actress has several Labradors

Elizabeth Hurley is a proud dog mum to many black Labradors, which reside in her Herefordshire estate, and over the weekend she paid tribute to them coinciding with it being International Dog Day.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a video made up of different clips and photos taken throughout the years and featuring her alongside her pups.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley stuns in video paying tribute to her dogs

At the beginning of the 30-second clip, Elizabeth can be seen hugging and kissing one of her dogs, most likely Ava, in the grass, and looking her usual stunning self in a white top and denim shorts.

Other photos show her at the beach and even hugging Shivraj, the Labrador puppy she adopted back in 2020. Fans went wild for the tribute, with one writing: "You look fabulous." A second added: "Love this."

Elizabeth hugging one of her labradors

A third remarked: "So beautiful and the puppies really brings out your beauty."

Sunday's video isn't the only one Elizabeth has shared of her puppies, as last week she shared one of her surrounded by a brood of six whilst she sat in her garden wearing a gorgeous summer dress.

"Puppy love forever," she captioned her clip, with her followers immediately inundating her with heart emojis galore.

The actress owns several dogs and paid tribute to them on International Dog Day

Her son Damian commented: "Sweet," with a fan writing: "This is ADORABLE!!!" and another also sharing: "You look so stunningly beautiful Elizabeth and the puppies look cute."

Elizabeth has spent most of her summer at her Herefordshire mansion, which comes complete with 13 bedrooms, five bathrooms and its very own lake.

Elizabeth's dogs live at her Herefordshire home

The £6million home also boasts a large cellar, four cottages within its complex, 12 stables, a tennis court, and a coach house.

Elizabeth bought the property alongside her then-partner Shane Warne and kept it following their split in 2013.