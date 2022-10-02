Elizabeth Hurley wows in gold gown as she moves fans with inspiring message The star was quickly commended by fans

Elizabeth Hurley will always go all out when it comes to causes she cares about. She is a longtime advocate for breast cancer research, and as Breast Cancer Awareness rolls around, she is once again opening up about her journey.

The star took a moment right as the calendar marked 1st of October to highlight all those who have paved the way to cure cancer.

She opened up about her family's experience with breast cancer, and was promptly praised by fans for her advocacy.

Sharing a photo from the Breast Cancer Research Foundation annual gala she attends every year, she looked spectacular in a form-fitting champagne hued gown with a one shoulder cut, posing alongside Evelyn Lauder, the woman behind BCRF.

"This October marks the 30th Anniversary of @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign (BCC)," she stated in her caption.

Elizabeth took a moment to honor her grandmother, who inspired her work in breast cancer research. She wrote: "When my grandmother lost her life to breast cancer in the early 90's, nobody spoke openly about it."

Elizabeth's heartfelt tribute

Then she praised Evelyn, who passed away in 2011, and struggled with both breast cancer and ovarian cancer.

"Evelyn Lauder decided to change that by co-creating the Pink Ribbon and founding BCC with the mission to help create a breast cancer-free world for all," she said.

The star has always been determined to raise awareness

She maintained: "As BCC's Global Ambassador, I’m proud to continue Evelyn's mission and honour this milestone anniversary. We will continue this important work until no one loses their life to this disease."

Fans did not hesitate to commend and thank her for her work, taking to the comments section to write: "So beautiful & such an important cause!" and: "Great cause and thank you for all you do," as well as: "Awesome job by you and your team," and another fan added: "I so admire you."

