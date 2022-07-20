Elizabeth Hurley is red hot in low-cut dress slashed to the navel – fans react The 57-year-old looks sensational

Elizabeth Hurley has done it again!

The 57-year-old took to Instagram to share another incredible look with her fans – and she looks red hot.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley is red hot as she poses in low-cut dress slashed to the navel

Elizabeth posted a short clip to showcase a glamorous sequinned gown that is slashed down to the navel and features long sleeves and a cinched in waist.

She can be seen posing up a storm while leaning on her home bar, complete with pink walls and velvet-clad furniture. "Playtime [red love heart]," she captioned the video.

Elizabeth frequently shares stunning snapshots with fans

Unsurprisingly, fans went wild in the comments section. "Perfection. This woman can do no wrong. She absolutely glamorous!" one wrote, while a second noted: "Beautiful as ever!" A third added: "Gorgeous on another level."

Just one day prior, Elizabeth shared another sizzling look with her followers. The mother-of-one posed for a snapshot in a striking yellow bikini that perfectly highlighted her toned frame.

The 57-year-old works hard to maintain her incredible figure

Elizabeth works hard to maintain her figure. Having previously described herself as "self-employed" in an interview with The Cut, she revealed that while she doesn't do any "regulated exercise" she remains "very active".

"On the weekends I go for long hikes with my dogs," the actress shared with the publication. "I try and stretch every day.

Elizabeth mostly exercises at home

"I do the occasional yoga or Pilates class, but mostly it's just self-exercise at home. I might do some stomach exercises or some bottom or arm exercises, but because I trained for a dancer when I was young, I sort of know all the exercises. I find it very hard for my schedule to regularly go anywhere else. It works very well for me."

As for her diet, the star starts her morning with two mugs of warm water. "It tastes fairly disgusting," she once told The Daily Mail. "But it's fantastic for your digestive system."

She eats "simple, natural, easy food"

Speaking to Women's Health about her typical day on a plate, Elizabeth revealed that for breakfast, she fuels up with a serving of Greek yogurt and banana with a drizzle of honey over the top.

For lunch, she usually opts for a bowl of hearty vegetable soup. At the end of the day, her average dinner consists of grilled chicken with "lots and lots and lots" of vegetables.

