Elizabeth Hurley pays moving homage to late ex-fiancé Shane Warne

Elizabeth Hurley was reminded of a bittersweet moment earlier in the day as she took to social media to express her grief.

The actress shared throwback photographs of herself alongside her ex-fiancé of two years, cricketer Shane Warne, who passed away earlier in the year.

VIDEO: A look back at cricket legend Shane Warne's life

The pair of pictures featured the two at their happiest, highlighting the bond that they'd maintained over the years.

"Happy Birthday Lionheart. You're missed every day," she wrote alongside her picture as a majority of her fans extended their support through kind words and heart emojis.

"Sending love to you Liz," one commented, with another saying: "Happy birthday to an absolute legend," and a third adding: "I hope you are doing as best as can be today. I know it cannot be easy."

The sporting legend died at the age of 52 in March after a suspected heart attack, according to his management at the time.

Elizabeth shared a birthday tribute to her late ex-fiancé

Shane was once the captain of the Australia national team and was widely considered one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history. He also played cricket for his home state of Victoria and English domestic cricket for Hampshire.

Elizabeth and Shane dated for three years, being engaged from 2011 before calling it quits in 2013.

Elizabeth spoke to HELLO! magazine following the split, revealing how she "struggled" to come to terms with the end of her relationship with the cricketer-turned-commentator.

"We finally parted ways in November (2013) and it was a very sad time for both of us," she told HELLO!. "I struggled for a while but feel in a very good place today. In fact, both professionally and personally everything is blooming."

Damian also paid tribute to Shane

Since then, he remained a good friend of hers, with him especially being a strong father figure to her son Damian, who also shared a birthday tribute to the late sportsman.

