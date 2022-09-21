Elizabeth Hurley is the life of the party in a colorful summer dress The swimwear model looked sensational

Elizabeth Hurley is making the best of the summer, or whatever's left of it, as she partied into the night with some of her closest friends.

The actress shared a glimpse of her fun time on social media with a video that showcased her close-knit group and the glamorous resort where they danced the night away.

But she was definitely the stunner out of her group, and it was largely thanks to her picture-perfect ensemble, choosing to don an Alberta Ferretti maxi dress for the occasion.

She wore a summer dress with colored floral patterns, boasting a bright mix of purple, blue, orange, and pink, featuring a plunging V-neck and straps.

While still flowy enough to move around and dance in, it also perfectly hugged her curves, and paired with her long brunette locks, gold paillette necklace, and gold cuff bracelet, certainly proved to be the ideal ensemble for the party.

"Summer nights," Elizabeth simply captioned her clip, immediately receiving a barrage of heart and flame emojis from her followers.

Elizabeth looked beautiful as she danced in her maxi dress

"Absolutely fabulous," one commented, with another saying: "Simply stunning," and a third wrote: "That should be your 'go to' dress."

The celebration comes after an emotional week for the Bedazzled star, not only mourning the loss of the late Queen Elizabeth II, but also of her late ex-fiancé Shane Warne.

She paid tribute to the latter on his birthday with a pair of photographs of them from their time together, highlighting their close relationship.

"Happy Birthday Lionheart. You're missed every day," she wrote alongside them, receiving a wave of love and support from her fans.

The model paid tribute to her late ex-fiancé

Chief among them was her son Damian, who had seen Shane as a father figure, responding to his mom's post with a sweet: "I love you mama xxxx," and sharing past snapshots of theirs in remembrance as well.

