Elizabeth Hurley describes 'bleak' day as she pays emotional tribute to the Queen The Royals actress released a social media statement

Elizabeth Hurley has paid an emotional tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death at the age of 96.

The British star took to Instagram with a heartfelt message and a selection of photos of the British royal.

She wrote: "Cut from a cloth that has long been discontinued. RIP our wonderful Queen. What a sad, bleak day."

Her fans rushed to share their upset too and added: "It's a sad time for all of us now that she's gone. RIP Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022," and, "we will NEVER see the likes of our Queen again."

Elizabeth is just one of millions to air their upset upon hearing the sad news. She was Britain's longest-reigning monarch in history and head of state for 69 years.

News of the Queen's death was announced by Buckingham Palace in a statement that read: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Elizabeth called it a bleak day upon hearing the news of the Queen's death

A short time before the announcement, family members were pictured arriving at Balmoral.

Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward ;and his wife the Countess of Wessex were seen driving into the estate. The Duchess of Cambridge remained in London to care for her three children with William.

Elizabeth starred in the show The Royals

The announcement was also officially posted to the railings outside Buckingham Palace by aides dressed in black, while the Union flag was lowered to half-mast.

Elizabeth's eldest son Charles will now be known as King Charles III.

In a deeply personal statement following the death of his mother, the King shared that her passing was "a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family".

