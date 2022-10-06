Katy Perry counts down to the conclusion of Las Vegas residency with emotional video The Firework singer still has some steam

Katy Perry gave fans one of the most entertaining musical rides with her residency, Play, at Resorts World Las Vegas.

However, the end is nearing for the stint of concerts, as the last leg for the residency kicked off in Vegas on 5 October and will conclude on the 22nd.

Through critical acclaim and millions of dollars earned, the show became a major attraction on the strip, and the singer is counting down to the end.

Katy shared a video documenting the making of Play, from the costuming and rehearsals, down to production and behind-the-scenes gaffes.

The video clip included a lot of laughs and candid moments that captured how light and cheerful the atmosphere was while still being intense on training.

The start of the video even included a clip of the Never Really Over singer telling the cheering crowd about her familial ties to Las Vegas.

Katy marked the coming end of her Las Vegas residency with a making-of video

"I have a lot of family ties," she says. "Because my aunt was a top showgirl at the Stardust. Do you understand that Resorts World Las Vegas was built on the foundation of the Stardust Hotel?"

It included interview segments from her production managers and many other members of her team, and Katy herself, who gushed about how meaningful the experience truly was.

In her caption, she penned: "The last run of #PLAY this year starts tonight! What a ride it's been waking up in Vegas with you. This show means so much to me especially considering my family's history in this special city."

Her fans quickly began flooding her with heart emojis as one implored: "Make PLAY a world tour!!!" and another said: "Play and You deserve the best! For sure, you are living the best moment of your life!"

Play was a huge success thanks to its campy style and larger-than-life musicality

While definitely a bittersweet occasion for her, it'll mark a time to return to her family home in Los Angeles to spend more time with fiancé Orlando Bloom and daughter Daisy Dove, who've supported her by being in Vegas as well when possible.

