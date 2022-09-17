Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom take their children on a bike ride for adorable family day out They gave a glimpse into their wholesome family life

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom painted a picture-perfect family moment with their daughter Daisy and his son, Flynn, when they all went out for a bike ride on Friday.

The couple turned heads as they rode around Montecito with their two-year-old and Orlando's son, 11, from his marriage to Miranda Kerr.

The foursome looked incredibly happy as they cycled on their electric bikes with Daisy on the back of Orlando's bike and Flynn cycling by himself.

In the photos published on the Daily Mail the group looked relaxed and carefree as they soaked up the sunshine.

Katy and Orlando recently celebrated Daisy's second birthday and delighted fans by sharing a photo of her adorable cake.

The couple went all out for their only daughter's big day and showed off a fabulous pink Elmo cake which certainly looked fit for a princess.

The couple recently celebrated their daughter's second birthday with an adorable cake

While they didn't show a photo of Daisy there's little doubt the creation would have gone down a storm with her as her famous mom recently revealed all the things her offspring loves.

At an event in Los Angeles, the singer took to gushing about her daughter and how much she'd grown, plus the specific interests she'd developed.

Daisy definitely seems to have inherited her parents' confidence, as Katy told People: "She's a ham. She likes to dress up. She's not very shy."

Katy is also a stepmom to Orlando's son from his marriage to Miranda Kerr

She also revealed that Daisy "loves ballet. She goes to tutu school and she loves it. It's all very adorable."

Katy was also asked whether baby number two is on the cards and she revealed: "I'm a planner. So, we'll see. Hopefully in the future," she added.

Speaking of how she juggles her demanding career and being a mom, Katy admitted she is blessed to have plenty of help. "I have great support," she shared. "I have a great sister. I have a wonderful nanny. And Orlando really taps in."

