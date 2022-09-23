Katy Perry introduces 'new song' with help from her sister – and they look so different The Last Friday Night singer has two siblings

Katy Perry can always keep her fans on their toes with her zany style, but her latest post really caught followers off guard.

The Swish Swish songstress shared a video alongside her sister, Angela, as she introduced a new song that she had called "Moose Moose Alpaca" that had been designed as a campfire song for teenagers. The song featured a wide variety of moves each corresponding to a different word, including the titular 'moose' and 'alpaca', but also including 'pufferfish', 'flamingo' and 'ninja'.

WATCH: Katy Perry shares rare glimpse into daughter's life

We couldn't get over how different the two women looked, with Katy rocking her jet-black hair in a ponytail, while Angela styled her sandy-brown locks into pigtails.

The popstar was appearing alongside her sister as they spoke about their joint charity, the Firework Foundation and its aim "is to empower children in underserved communities to ignite their inner light through the arts".

Explaining the work, Katy joked: "INTRODUCIIIIIING MY NEXT SONG…Moose Moose Alpaca sorry!"

Katy and her sister provided an insight into their work

She continued: "But seriously, I'm so proud of the work my sis Angela and I have been doing with @fireworkfoundation and am so happy to share our beautiful Camp Firework with you on Variety and Lifetime present Power of Women: The Changemakers.

"Tune in to @Lifetime tonight at 10p Eastern AND Pacific!"

Angela is Katy's older sister, and the pair also have a brother, David, who is younger than both his sisters.

Katy stunned fans earlier this year when she shared another photo with Angela, and again, their differences were stark!

Katy is very close with her sister

The mom-of-one tucked her platinum blonde hair beneath a crocheted hat while Angela wore her gorgeous red locks in cascading waves.

Katy is incredibly close to her sister and even helped deliver her babies. Before the birth of her own child, Katy revealed that assisting Angela in childbirth helped her not to be afraid during labour.

At the time she said: "I helped deliver my sister’s two babies in her living room – that are now three and six – and in a tub on her bed, holding her leg back, filming it like Scorsese."

