Katy Perry gave rare insight into how her past affected her approach to motherhood The star got candid about the work she did

Katy Perry is opening up like never before about motherhood, and the importance of having resolved her past trauma before bringing little Daisy into the world.

The star sat down with Drew Barrymore on the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, and the two had a candid conversation about how they decided to be mothers.

The singer, who has been engaged to Orlando Bloom since February of 2019, welcomed daughter Daisy Dove Bloom on 26 August 2020.

Though the couple have yet to tie the knot, and Katy revealed they were still in the wedding planning process, she maintained that welcoming Daisy was one of the most intentional decisions she has ever made.

As Drew detailed wanting to "have my stuff together as much as possible" before having children, she asked her: "Did you have a perception of what that journey would be for you?

To that, the Fireworks hitmaker said: "I went and did so much work before, because I was nervous about just some stuff I had from my past, and I wanted to kind of clear that, and I wanted to change all the energy."

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter" the couple said when Daisy was born

She also maintained that: "Orlando and I were very intentional about having Daisy. We had decided. There was no accident, you know, it was time."

Katy did not shy away from opening up about the prior conflicting feelings she had, admitting that: "I've always had an 'Am I enough' hangup,' like will I be enough or did I just get lucky?

Katy also revealed her wedding to Orlando is "hopefully soon"

"I work so hard to prove, 'Am I enough', and it comes from a lot of childhood stuff. I've always had a challenging time with love and relationships," she revealed.

However, as the two continued to discuss motherhood and its joys, she gave rare insight into life with Daisy and how much joy it brings her, revealing not only that she truly embodies her name, but also that: "It's the best, it's my favorite thing I've ever done, the best job, most fulfilling, the most love."

