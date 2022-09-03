Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom celebrate daughter Daisy's second birthday and the photo is too cute The couple have kept their toddler out of the spotlight

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have plenty to celebrate as their little girl has just turned two years old.

The couple thrilled fans with a snapshot of Daisy's birthday which they rang in with the most adorable birthday cake.

Katy and Orlando went all out for their only daughter's big day and showed off a fabulous pink Elmo cake which certainly looked fit for a princess.

While they didn't show a photo of Daisy - who was recently photographed in photos on the Daily Mail - there's little doubt the creation would have gone down a storm with her as her famous mom recently revealed all the things her offpsring loves.

At an event in Los Angeles, the singer took to gushing about her daughter and how much she'd grown, plus the specific interests she'd developed.

Daisy definitely seems to have inherited her parents' confidence, as Katy told People: "She's a ham. She likes to dress up. She's not very shy."

Daisy's cake was adorable

She also revealed that her and Orlando Bloom's daughter "loves ballet. She goes to tutu school and she loves it. It's all very adorable."

The family recently moved back to their home in Los Angeles after a stay in Kentucky while Orlando filmed his latest project, Red Right Hand and Katy makes her return to the Las Vegas stage.

However, living away from her usual busy activities gave her the chance for some release as she explained: "I was just mom and doing all the country life.

Katy and Orlando celebrated their daughter's second birthday

"Just enjoying it, living in the small. I've lived in the big so much. Learning how to be a normal person is good. To have to go to the grocery store, go to Walmart. Just be able to roll with life."

She was also asked whether baby number two is on the cards and she revealed: "I'm a planner. So, we'll see. Hopefully in the future," she added.

Speaking of how she juggles her demanding career and being a mom, Katy admitted she is blessed to have plenty of help. "I have great support," she shared. "I have a great sister. I have a wonderful nanny. And Orlando really taps in."

