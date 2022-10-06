Elizabeth Hurley makes bold style statement in first appearance since Prince Harry lawsuit

Elizabeth Hurley was a vision in pink on Thursday as she made her first appearance after filing a lawsuit alongside Prince Harry against a newspaper group.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley is the ultimate summer goddess in fabulous poolside photo

The businesswoman joined the Executive Chairman of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc and Dr. Larry Norton of Memorial Sloan Kettering and Founding Scientific Director as the company celebrated the 30th Anniversary of their Breast Cancer Campaign.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley reveals truth behind heartbreaking family loss

Elizabeth has been the Global Ambassador of the campaign for 27 years after losing her grandmother to the disease.

The 57-year-old wore a Barbie pink column dress that skimmed her curves and featured a short cape that covered her shoulders.

SEE: Elizabeth Hurley describes 'bleak' day as she pays emotional tribute to the Queen

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley looks gorgeous in daring cut-out dress for Karen Millen collaboration

"This October marks the 30th Anniversary of @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign (BCC)," Elizaberth shared on 1 October with a photo taken at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation annual gala.

"When my grandmother lost her life to breast cancer in the early 90's, nobody spoke openly about it,' she continued before praising daughter-in-law of Estee Lauder, Evelyn, who "decided to change that by co-creating the Pink Ribbon and founding BCC with the mission to help create a breast cancer-free world for all".

Elizabeth wowed in this stunning dress

Her outing on Thursday comes after she joined the Duke of Sussex and Sir Elton John who filed a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers over allegations of "abhorrent criminal activity".

Legal filings made on Thursday 6 October show that Baroness Doreen Lawrence of Clarendon OBE, Prince Harry, Elton and David Furnish, Elizabeth and Sadie Frost have accused the newspaper group, which owns Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, of "gross breaches of privacy".

Unlawful acts alleged to have taken place include "the hiring of private investigators to secretly place listening devices inside people’s cars and homes, the commissioning of individuals to surreptitiously listen into and record people’s live, private telephone calls whilst they were taking place, the payment of police officials, with corrupt links to private investigators, for inside, sensitive information, the impersonation of individuals to obtain medical information from private hospitals, clinics, and treatment centres by deception, the accessing of bank accounts, credit histories and financial transactions through illicit means and manipulation". The filling goes on to claim that "the alleged crimes listed above represent the tip of the iceberg - and that many other innocent people remain unknowing victims of similar terrible and reprehensible covert acts".

Elizabeth and Elton are among those filing the suit

A spokesman for Associated Newspapers said in response: "We utterly and unambiguously refute these preposterous smears which appear to be nothing more than a pre-planned and orchestrated attempt to drag the Mail titles into the phone hacking scandal concerning articles up to 30-years-old.

"These unsubstantiated and highly defamatory claims, based on no credible evidence, appear to be simply a fishing expedition by claimants and their lawyers, some of whom have already pursued cases elsewhere."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to you