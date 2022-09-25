Elizabeth Hurley is the ultimate summer goddess in fabulous poolside photo The star took to social media

Elizabeth Hurley looked sensational on Saturday when she share the most incredible poolside video, waving goodbye to summer - and fans are obsessed.

In the clip, the actress, 57, donned a vibrant yellow string bikini as she posed alongside a glistening swimming pool. The star could be mistaken for a mermaid whilst taking a dip in the water, and showed off her toned physique.

Captioning the post, the doing mother penned: "Bye bye, Summer 202," alongside a love heart emoji.

Fans flocked to comment on the sun-soaked update. One replied: "GODDESS." A second added: "Hottest woman in human history!!" A third said: "You look absolutely fantastic," alongside a red love heart.

A fourth commented: "What's it like to be the most beautiful woman in the world?"

The star added a cover of the song Summertime to the fabulous post.

Elizabeth is certainly a fan of the summer months and has been making the most of what's left of the sunshine. Earlier this week, she enjoyed a fun girls' night out with her close-knit group of friends at a glamorous resort where they danced the night away.

The actress was a vision at the occasion wearing an elegant summer dress adorned with floral patterns which boasted a bright mix of purple, blue, orange, and pink and featured a plunging V-neck and straps.

While still flowy enough to allow the star to strut her stuff in, it also perfectly hugged her incredible physique and paired with her long brunette locks, gold paillette necklace, and gold cuff bracelet certainly proved to be the ideal ensemble for the party.

Alongside the exciting update, Elizabeth penned the words: "Summer nights," and immediately received a barrage of heart and flame emojis from her followers.

"Absolutely fabulous," one commented, with another saying: "Simply stunning," and a third wrote: "That should be your 'go to' dress."

