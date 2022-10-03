Landon Barker shows up for girlfriend Charli D'Amelio's DWTS performance

Charli D'Amelio has been making her presence known with her dance moves on Dancing with the Stars, and while she may have her mom participating alongside her, in the audience she also has the best support system.

MORE: Selma Blair details health scare ahead of DWTS rehearsals

The TikToker has had the support of none other than her boyfriend, Landon Barker, who has been rooting her on from the sidelines.

Landon, eighteen, is Travis Barker's oldest son – and Kourtney Kardashian's step son – who he shares with ex-wife Shana Moakler.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meet the Dancing with the Stars season 31 cast

MORE: Meet Derek Hough's fiancée Hayley Erbert - and the dancing couple's sweet love story

He was in attendance in the crowd as his girlfriend made her way up the leaderboard, after performing the quick step to Elvis Presley's Bossa Nova Baby alongside partner Mark Ballas.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the young star gushed about how much it means to have her beau by her side.

She said: "He's awesome, he was here tonight," and speaking of all of the support she has received from friends and family, she added: "It definitely helps, you know, seeing my dad out there and Markelle [Washington]."

The two first started dating over the summer

The couple are in the early stages of their budding romance, having first been linked together in June of 2022 when they were seen leaving Travis' concert together in Los Angeles.

MORE: Dancing With the Stars: Inside Emma Slater's split from co-star Sasha Farber

MORE: Bachelorette fans left ecstatic following Gabby Windey's DWTS performance

They continued to be seen together throughout the summer, and Charli proved what a supportive girlfriend she has been from the beginning, sending flowers to the Barker-Karsdashian family when the musician was hospitalized for pancreatitis.

The couple's first TikTok together was shared on Landon's page and garnered nearly three million likes

"Sending healing and positive vibes after such a scary situation you all went through!" read the card, alongside a dozen white tulips.

In July, they made their relationship official the best way they know how, through TikTok of course, appearing on the social media platform for the first time in a video posted by Avani Greggs, and a few days later in one posted by Landon himself, where the two are cuddling and singing a remix of Sweater Weather by The Neighborhood.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.