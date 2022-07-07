DWTS' Cheryl Burke reveals she 'feels lonely' five months after filing for divorce Cheryl filed for divorce in February

Dancing with the Stars professional Cheryl Burke has admitted she feels "lonely" after filing for divorce. The dancer has shared that she is "definitely starting to be curious" about dating but that she is not yet ready for the dating apps.

"I can totally numb through productivity all I want, but at the end of the day, you know, when I close my eyes and go to bed, it is kind of lonely," the 38-year-old told fans on her podcast. "I wouldn't mind having a text relationship with someone or even just someone to flirt with."

She continued: "It doesn't necessarily mean, though, that I'm ready to get on Raya or any of these dating apps just yet. I definitely want to start, maybe, meeting new people. Obviously, that means, I'll have to start getting out of my comfort zone and out of this house in order to do so. It is something of curiosity."

Cheryl launched her podcast on iHeartRadio, Burke In The Game, and she shared that "this is the first time I think anyone, including myself, is going to see or hear me be as vulnerable as I have to be".

In February Cheryl confirmed that she is divorcing her husband of three years, Matthew Lawrence.

"I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," she shared on social media with fans, a day after the news broke.

Cheryl and Matthew filed for divorce in February

"I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me," she added.

Cheryl and Matthew, 42, wed in May 2019 after meeting in 2006 when she was paired with his brother Joey Lawrence on the hit competition show.

They dated for a year but then ended things before reuniting 10 years later in 2017.

