Brian Austin Green sparks a reaction with controversial DWTS scores How do you think they should've been scored?

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess have been leaving quite the impression on fans since their Dancing with the Stars debut, consistently being saved by the public vote.

MORE: Brian Austin Green's terrifying health battle in his own words

However, the judges haven't been as kind to them with their scores, having consistently placed them in the lower half of the pack.

The two even ended the show's latest episode, night one of Disney Week, with the lowest scoring routine of the night, ending with a 25 out of a possible 40.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie Ann Inaba addresses judges' harsh critiques on DWTS

Their scoring average is currently the second lowest of the season so far, and at the very bottom when taking into account the pairs still competing.

A consistent critique the judges have had for them is the fact that there isn't as much focus on the content and choreography in their routines.

Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli have frequently called the two out on focussing more on the romance and passion of performing together as a couple rather than emoting enough for the broader audience.

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba suffers fashion clash on DWTS no one saw coming

In the newest episode, Bruno even advised Brian to rely on his skills as an actor to push past it and have their performances be even larger.

The judges have consistently placed the couple near the bottom of the pack

Their critiques haven't gone down as well with fans, however, who have taken to social media to rally behind the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor and his partner.

The show posted a series of pictures from the pair's latest performance to Snow White and the Seven Dwarves' Some Day My Prince Will Come.

Fans immediately responded to the post with comments like: "Season after season the judges are WAY TOO HARSH on Sharna and her partners. It's pretty ridiculous," and: "They are not being judged fairly in my opinion."

MORE: Behind-the-scenes of Dancing with the Stars with Kenya Moore

MORE: DWTS pro Sharna Burgess reveals surprise detail about relationship with Brian Austin Green

A third wrote: "Seems like Sharna was about to cry during scores. it was adorable and sweet too bad Len can't take a small kiss."

However, some did agree with the judges' misgivings, as a fan commented: "Sharna is still dancing around him and he's not moving enough," and another wrote: "That was a boring dance, agree w Len."

Fans have rallied behind Brian and Sharna on social media

It remains to be seen how the pair will continue to fare in the competition, as they return for Villains Night with a paso doble to He's a Pirate.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.