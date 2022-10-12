Orlando Bloom makes shock revelation about near-death experience and the consequences it had on his mental health The star had a terrifying fall

Fans of Orlando Bloom have been seeing him on the silver screen and beyond since he was seventeen, having risen to fame for his role in Lord of the Rings and later on in Pirates of the Caribbean.

However, the star is just now opening up about a moment in his young adulthood that not only nearly halted his career, but almost took his life too.

Speaking in a video for UNICEF on Monday, 10 October in honor of World Mental Health Day, he opened up about a terrifying accident that deeply impacted his mental health for years.

He shockingly revealed: "When I was 19, I fell three floors from a window and broke my back." Upon the video's release, his soon-to-be wife Katy Perry was quick to support him, writing: "I love you sho."

The actor added: "I was very fortunate to survive the fall because my spinal cord was still just intact," but he also revealed the terrifying moment where he did not know if he would ever walk again.

"When I was in hospital, I was told for the first four days that I may never walk again," he said.

Orlando opened up about the terrifying accident

He explained that though he recovered and luckily the doctors' predictions were wrong, the internal recovery was another story.

Of the recovery process, he said: "[It] was really the beginning of a long and painful journey for me into recognizing and understanding the patterns that had been in life that had led me to having numerous accidents."

The accident happened about five years before he rose to fame with Lord of the Rings

He said that it was the start of "quite a dark time" in his life, adding: "As somebody who's sort of always been very active in my life, it felt restrictive all of a sudden and I was in a lot of pain."

Still, while he acknowledged that mental health troubles are often an "unseen" pain, he maintained to fans: "There is always an opportunity for you to transform the pain, whether it be physical or mental, into the good, great fortune of your life."

