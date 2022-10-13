Kate Garraway reveals 'guilt' as she admits husband Derek Draper is back in hospital The presenter will be attending the NTAs on Thursday

Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway has revealed that her husband Derek Draper is back in hospital after developing sepsis again, two months after he initially contracted it back in August.

MORE: GMB's Kate Garraway gives heartbreaking update on Derek Draper's health

The presenter made the new revelation ahead of attending Thursday's National Television Awards, where her second documentary, Caring for Derek, about her husband's battle is up for an award in the 'Authored Documentary' category.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway finds reason to smile amid Derek's health woes

Writing for the Sun on the eve of the awards to highlight the important role that carers have, Kate admitted: "Derek is back in hospital after developing sepsis that again threatened his life and we are again fighting to get him home, but I remain constantly inspired by those around him - not just for their expertise but for their loving care."

READ: Inside Kate Garraway and husband Derek's treasured wedding amid 'changed' marriage

RELATED: Kate Garraway's major home renovations for husband Derek revealed

She also admitted to feeling "guilty" for asking viewers to vote for her documentary to win.

Kate won at last year's NTAs

"When Caring for Derek was nominated, I was of course very honoured but I had mixed feelings about asking people to vote for the film.I was worried and guilty about asking for more support when so many have already sent their good wishes."

Kate's latest confession comes just days after she marked World Mental Health Day by sharing a rare video with fans in which she touched upon her own struggles.

Kate, 55, revealed on camera that she has, at times, felt "frustrated, emotional and depressed" while caring for her beloved husband.

Derek has suffered several set backs this past year

Referring to her acclaimed documentary, Finding Derek, she said: "In the documentary, you saw me frustrated, depressed, emotional. And I've been all of those and more in recent weeks and months and more.

"Because that's the thing with caring, you want it to carry on because you want the person to be surviving and still with you, so that you CAN care for them, but there isn't an endpoint and it doesn't get any easier."

Kate's husband first became ill in March 2020 and spent 13 months in hospital before finally being allowed to move back to his family home, where Kate and specialist nurses have been taking care of him.

Since being at home, Derek has spent a great deal of time in hospital too, in order to receive special treatment.

Over the summer, Derek was again hospitalised after he contracted life-threatening sepsis and was rushed into intensive care.