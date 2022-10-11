Kate Garraway makes heartbreaking admission about caring for husband Derek Draper The couple have been married since 2005

Kate Garraway has spoken candidly about her experience of caring for husband Derek Draper.

Derek's health has been in decline since he contracted coronavirus in 2020 with Kate stepping to care for him, as well as raise their two children, and continue with her career.

Taking to Instagram this week to mark World Mental Health Day, the Good Morning Britain star shared a rare video with fans in which she touched upon her own struggles.

Kate, 55, revealed on camera that she has, at times, felt "frustrated, emotional and depressed" while caring for her beloved husband.

Kate spoke about caring for Derek in a new Instagram post

Referring to her acclaimed documentary, Finding Derek, she said: "In the documentary, you saw me frustrated, depressed, emotional. And I've been all of those and more in recent weeks and months and more.

"Because that's the thing with caring, you want it to carry on because you want the person to be surviving and still with you, so that you CAN care for them, but there isn't an endpoint and it doesn't get any easier."

Derek's health has been in decline since he contracted coronavirus

Kate's husband first became ill in March 2020 and spent 13 months in hospital before finally being allowed to move back to his family home, where Kate and specialist nurses have been taking care of him since.

Since being at home, Derek has spent a great deal of time in hospital too, in order to receive special treatment.

Over the summer, Derek was again hospitalised after he contracted life-threatening sepsis and was rushed into intensive care.

The couple have been married since 2005

Speaking about his setback, Kate revealed that Derek had to be taken to hospital after his kidneys became infected, resulting in him spending time in intensive care.

She told co-host Richard Madeley: "We called an ambulance, went to A&E and they said he had very severe sepsis, life-threatening sepsis.

"So, it was really dramatic. Brilliant work by the A&E, absolutely extraordinary, because when you've got sepsis, the big challenge is to find the source of infection quickly, and get the right antibiotics and his blood pressure was so low."

