GMB's Kate Garraway gives heartbreaking update on Derek Draper's health Derek has been ill since contracting Covid 19 back in March 2020

Kate Garraway has given a new update on her husband Derek Draper's health, revealing he remains "very damaged" two years after contracting Covid 19.

Kate's husband first became ill in March 2020 and spent 13 months in hospital before finally being allowed to move back to his family home, where Kate and specialist nurses have been taking care of him since. Since being at home, Derek has spent time in hospital too in order to receive special treatment.

On Thursday, the mother-of-two spoke about Derek's current condition whilst appearing on ITV documentary, DNA Journey.

"2020 was a devastating year. With Derek, he got very sick very early on in the pandemic and has remained very damaged," she said.

"That is quite well documented because for a lot of people, he's come to symbolise the fight that goes on."

Kate, who appeared on the show alongside Alison Hammond in order to find out more about their ancestors, praised the This Morning presenter and revealed she has supported her throughout the past two years.

"Alison, she was messaging me to say she was thinking of me in that way," Kate said.

Back in August, the Good Morning Britain star updated her colleagues on how much her life has changed since her husband fell ill.

"I spend pretty much all of my time on trains, or in hospital with Derek," she told them.

During the summer, Derek was hospitalised, with Kate taking three weeks off work after he contracted life-threatening sepsis and was rushed into intensive care.

Opening up about his setback, Kate revealed that Derek had to be taken to hospital after his kidneys became infected, resulting in him spending time in intensive care.

Detailing the ordeal, Kate told co-host Richard Madeley: "We called an ambulance, went to A&E and they said he had very severe sepsis, life-threatening sepsis.

"So it was really dramatic. Brilliant work by the A&E, absolutely extraordinary, because when you've got sepsis, the big challenge is to find the source of infection quickly, and get the right antibiotics and his blood pressure was so low."