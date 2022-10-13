Marc Anthony and fiancée welcome adorable new furry family member - see photos The father-of-six shares two children with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez

Marc Anthony and his fiancée, Nadia Ferreira, have a big reason to celebrate after introducing a new member of their family - and fans are in love!

The couple have been engaged since earlier this year and now they're the proud owners of an adorable puppy.

Marc 53, took to Instagram with a photo alongside his 23-year-old future wife and the fluffy bundle of joy.

WATCH: Marc Anthony shares glimpse inside stunning ranch

"Introducing the newest member of the family. @bluemunizferreira," he wrote and also added it in Spanish.

Fans were cooing over the pet pooch and commented: "Cuteness overload," and, "What a cutie".

Marc - who shares two children with his ex Jennifer Lopez and four more from other relationships - and Nadia first sparked romance rumors when they were pictured walking hand in hand through Mexico City in early 2022.

Marc and Nadia have welcomed a new puppy

He went public with his future bride in March by sharing a loved-up photo of the pair cuddling on a plane and writing in the caption: "May God multiply all that you wish us."

Their engagement was confirmed in May when the pair made an announcement during a party at Sexy Fish restaurant in Miami, while Nadia shared a photo of her large diamond ring on Instagram.

Marc took the model to Disney World to celebrate her 23rd birthday, and appeared to pop the question around the same time.

Marc and Nadia got engaged earlier this year

At the time, Nadia took to her Stories to reveal the couple were celebrating their engagement party with a photo of their hands.

Marc had a black tattoo on his ring finger, while Nadia showed off a gorgeous trilogy diamond ring with a large square-shaped rock in the middle – and it is a similar style to the one Marc gave JLo.

The former couple share twins Max and Emme but got divorced in 2014. They remain amicable, however, and she has since moved on and married Ben Affleck.

