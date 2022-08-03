What Jennifer Lopez has said about twins' father Marc Anthony The On the Floor singer has maintained a strong bond

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took the world by storm when they announced their surprise wedding late in July and have been the talk of the town ever since rekindling their relationship.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez and twins' epic night out ahead of star's performance at Luisa Via Roma x Unicef gala - exclusive

However, in the weeks since, a lot of attention has also gone to her past relationships, particularly one of her most impactful ones, that being with fellow musician Marc Anthony, the father of her twins, Max and Emme.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry in Las Vegas

The two singers were married from 2004 to 2014, having dated briefly in the 1990s, immediately after her first break-up with Ben.

And while the two aren't together anymore, they maintain a strong bond as not only co-parents, but also collaborators.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's child Emme's style evolution over the years

During their marriage, the duo often released music together and appeared in videos for each other, starring also in the 2006 film El Cantante together.

Since then, the two have worked together on-and-off, with JLo talking about the relative ease with which they were able to partner up.

Marc and Jennifer were married from 2004 to 2014

Appearing on The View in 2017, she said: "Marc and I are good how we are right now. There's a reason we're not together, but we're great friends and we're parents together.

"We're even working on a Spanish album together. That has been even better for us. We met working, and that's where we're really magical, when we're on stage together, and so we leave it there. That's it."

MORE: Marc Anthony speaks out following ex Jennifer Lopez's wedding to Ben Affleck

MORE: Ben Affleck’s epic comeback revealed post honeymoon with new wife Jennifer Lopez

Speaking on Live with Kelly and Ryan, she talked more about her dynamic with the Rain Over Me singer, saying: "We are like best friends. We are making an album now.

"At first I was like, we're good with the kids, but if we start working together, are we going to start going at each other again? But it's been awesome. Honestly, I think it's even helped our relationship and it's made things even better."

Marc and Jennifer have worked behind-the-scenes on a few projects since, with the former even acting as a co-writer and co-producer for her 2017 song Amor, Amor, Amor.

The two co-parent their twins Max and Emme

While Jennifer has since moved on with Ben, while retaining primary custody of their twins, Marc is currently engaged to model and pageant titleholder Nadia Ferreira.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.