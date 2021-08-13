Marc Anthony updates fans with celebratory news as ex Jennifer Lopez takes daughter to dinner with Ben Affleck The former couple share twins Emme and Max

Jennifer Lopez's reignited relationship with Ben Affleck is going from strength to strength and it appears her daughter, Emme, is loving her mother's new romance.

The couple were spotted taking the teen out for dinner in LA on Wednesday, before Jennifer's ex-husband received some exciting news.

Marc Anthony celebrated his song, Mi Gente, becoming a finalist - three times over - for the Latin Billboard Awards.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez slams Ben Affleck's giant back tattoo in unearthed video

He shared his excitement on Instagram, choosing to focus on his career, rather than his personal life.

Bennifer - as they're nicknamed - only began dating again in April after her engagement to pro-baller, Alex Rodriguez, ended.

But they're already looking to move in together and have been pictured checking out some seriously pricey homes.

Jennifer and Ben toured a $65million property in Los Angeles and another for an even bigger sum of $85million.

Marc thanked fans for their support

The fact she has introduced her twins, Emma and Max, to Ben is a bold indication that they're hoping to be in their relationship for the long haul.

They spent time together at Universal CityWalk last month, along with two of Ben's children - who he shares with Jennifer Garner - Seraphina and Samuel.

Emme was present for the outting although Max was absent. That's not to say he hasn't met Ben, however, as they all joined forces back in June for a meal in Malibu.

Ben and Jen first time round!

JLo, Ben and Emme's most recent trip out was in West Hollywood where they had dinner together at Craig's.

The photos obtained by Page Six show the trio leaving the famous eatery and Emme was beaming from ear to ear.

Jennifer was married to Marc for ten years but their longtime romance fizzled out in 2014 and ended in divorce.

They have continued to co-parent their children though and insist they both still have a lot of love for one another.

