John Travolta pays tribute to wife Kelly Preston on what would have been her 60th birthday Just last month John mourned the death of his beloved co-star Olivia Newton-John

John Travolta will always take a moment to honor his late wife, Kelly Preston, but especially on the days he misses her the most.

In light of what would have been the actress' 60th birthday, the star took a moment to pay tribute to the mother of his three children.

The What a Girl Wants actress passed away on 12 July 2020 at the age of 57 in the couple's home in Clearwater, Florida, after a long battle with breast cancer. This month has been particularly hard for John, as he mourned the death of his co-star Olivia Newton John.

John took to Instagram to wish a very happy birthday to Kelly, sharing a beautiful throwback of the two at what appears to be a movie premiere or party.

The photo sees them tightly embracing one another, with the actor sporting a black suit with leather lapels as he holds his wife, who is donning quite the mod look.

Kelly is seen smiling ear to ear, wearing a black dress with cut-outs at the waist and white piping, which she accessorized with pearl drop earrings, and her blonde hair is styled in a voluminous beehive look.

The heartfelt tribute

In the caption, he endearingly wrote: "Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner! We love you and miss you Kelly."

Fans quickly took to the comments to express the same sentiment, and wished her a happy birthday, writing: "Sweet photo!" and: "Happy birthday in heaven Kelly, big hugs to you John, Ella and Ben," as well as: "Happy birthday Kelly," plus another fan added: "Happy heavenly birthday Kelly," among plenty of heart and angel emojis galore.

The two were married for just a year shy of thirty years

Since Kelly's passing, John has been more focused than ever on spending time with his children, Ella Bleu, 22, and her younger brother Benjamin, 11, and supporting them through their ventures and hobbies.

He often shares glimpses of how they spend their days, sharing videos of Benjamin doing impressive gymnastics, giving Ella shout-outs whenever she releases new music or covers, and whisking them off on extravagant vacations.

