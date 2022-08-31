John Travolta shares impressive family video with proud return to social media The Grease star is a proud dad

John Travolta is usually inclined to keep his private life out of the spotlight and spend time caring for his family, including kids Ella and Benjamin "Ben."

However, after a long social media absence, he returned to showcase just what they'd been up to, proudly highlighting his son's accomplishments.

VIDEO: John Travolta's son Ben shows off his incredible moves

Having already documented in the past that Ben was a budding gymnast, he really put those skills on display in his latest video.

He shared the clip of his 11-year-old pulling off a very impressive routine through his gym where he seamlessly completed an American Ninja Warrior course.

Ben hoisted himself up stairs with his hands and made leaps onto bars that easily hung on and swang from, making it look like it was all nothing.

John couldn't have been more elated to share his son's feat, writing alongside his post: "Ben just achieved a level 3 ninja and I'm so proud."

John proudly showcased his son's latest achievement

His daughter Ella simply left a trail of celebratory emojis, while Kristin Davis commented: "Unreal!!!! So amazing! Go Ben."

A fan wrote: "Wow! What an amazing achievement for such a young man!" with another saying: "Wow!! He's a strong boy! That's awesome," and a third sweetly adding: "Kelly would be so proud of him. Way to go Benjamin. Dad and sister must be so proud of you kiddo."

The post is the first for John since his emotional tribute to Olivia Newton-John upon learning of her passing earlier in the month.

The Australian actress and singer passed away after a long battle with breast cancer, leaving her Grease co-star heartbroken in the wake.

The post was the actor's first since his tribute to Olivia

He shared a photograph of her with a moving message, saying: "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much.

"We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

