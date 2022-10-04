John Travolta's lookalike daughter Ella sparks major reaction from fans with heartfelt video The 22-year-old shared her heartwarming new project

John Travolta's 22-year-old daughter Ella Bleu took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a heartwarming announcement about her pledge to support several charities around the world - and fans couldn't help but see the resemblance between Ella and her parents in the clip.

The actress revealed she will be using Instagram's new 'subscriber' feature to offer her fans access to behind-the-scenes content, including glimpses at her movie work, music and personal life. All her subscriber fees will then be donated to charity each month. Sharing the news in a video, the budding star looked radiant as she beamed into the camera.

"Super excited to launch this new feature and help out some great charities around the world!" Ella wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to support Ella's new idea, which is likely to be close to her heart following on from her late mother Kelly Preston's death.

John and his children share an incredibly close relationship

Many rushed to the comments to compare Ella's features to those of her mom. "You are so beautiful and look so much like your Mom! She would be so proud of how you are using your voice to help others!" commented one fan, as another penned: "I see mom in you but so much your dad. So pretty!"

"Such a beauty. I just see a young version of your father," read a third comment, as a fourth fan sweetly shared: "Beauty! You look just like your dad."

Ella's mom Kelly passed away at age 57 from breast cancer. In a statement released at the time, her devastated husband said: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer."

John and Kelly had been married since 1991 and shared three children together.

Ella and Benjamin sadly lost their mom two years ago

Tragically, they lost their eldest son Jett in January 2009 at the age of just 16. He had a history of seizures from the age of two and had to be hospitalized at 15 months with Kawasaki disease. Ella's brother Jett died during a Christmas family holiday in the Bahamas.

