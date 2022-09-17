John Travolta shares pride for daughter Ella as she makes her catwalk debut The Grease star is such a doting father

John Travolta is a doting dad to daughter Ella and son Ben and couldn't have been prouder over the weekend as Ella made her fashion week debut in New York City.

Ella, 22, underwent a glamorous transformation as she walked for Karl Lagerfeld, dressed in a dramatic all-black outfit featuring a lace corset and oversized blazer, while her brunette hair was styled in sleeked-back 'do.

Taking to Instagram after the show, John shared photos of Ella, alongside the caption: "So proud of Ella's debut at fashion week in New York City!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "So beautiful," while another wrote: "How amazing!" A third added: "You have every right to be proud, she's so pretty."

Ella was just as excited and took to her own Instagram page to share photos from the event.

She had just a day before attended a star-studded Kate Spade event in the city, and shared photos on social media alongside a heartfelt message.

John Travolta's daughter Ella made her catwalk debut - and her dad was so proud!

Ella wrote: "Thank you @katespadeny for having me! What an honor to attend this event and see your wonderful collection! Could not have asked for a better way to start my first Fashion Week."

The 22-year-old is not only an aspiring model but a talented actress and singer too, and regularly shares updates on her current projects on social media.

Making a mark during fashion week will no doubt have lifted Ella's spirits too, following a difficult year. Just two years after the death of her beloved mother, Kelly Preston, Ella and her family were devastated after Olivia Newton-John passed away in August, who was close to the entire family.

Ella and John Travolta are incredibly close

John and his children have been incredibly strong following the heartache in their lives and while The Pulp Fiction actor is notoriously private, he opened up about his family life in a rare interview last year.

Chatting to Esquire Spain, he said: "I will ensure the future of my children, help them with what they want to do with their lives."

He continued: "It is what I do with Ella now with her films and teaching her to work in the profession. Ben is barely ten-years-old. I want to help him evolve because he has his whole life ahead of him."

