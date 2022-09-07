John Travolta pours heart out in emotional post about family The actor took to social media

John Travolta poured his heart out in a touching social media post about his family on Tuesday evening.

Taking to Instagram, the 68-year-old filmed himself as he shared a new update with his 4.5 million followers.

WATCH: John Travolta shared a candid message

"So, I was thinking this morning how important achievements and abilities gained or regained are to one's life. And you all have been so appreciative of mine, and my daughter's and my son's achievements and I wanted to thank you for going out of your way to do so.

"And to remind you that Ben is on Instagram, and I love you for always staying with me. Thank you."

11-year-old Ben is a keen parkour athlete

John simply captioned his post with a link to his son's social media page: "Ben Travolta Instagram: @benji_boi1127396".

The star's fans flooded the comment section with an abundance of heartwarming messages, with one writing: "Such class and grace - wishing nothing but love, peace and joy to you and your beautiful family!!!," whilst a second penned: "What a beautiful message John!!"

"You and Kelly have raised amazing children!!! Much love to you all," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "You are such a fantastic father! You have beautiful children with lots of talent and good hearts!"

John shares a close bond with his two children

John's candid social media post comes after he highlighted Ben's impressive fitness achievements. Taking to Instagram, the dad-of-two shared a clip of his 11-year-old son smashing through an American Ninja Warrior course.

Bursting with pride, the Grease star captioned his post: "Ben just achieved a level 3 ninja and I'm so proud."

John and Kelly tied the knot in 1991

His daughter Ella simply left a trail of celebratory emojis, while Kristin Davis commented: "Unreal!!!! So amazing! Go Ben." "Wow! The next Spiderman! Amazing," wrote a third, whilst a fourth added: "Incredible!! How many levels are there? He seems so advanced!"

The star is raising Benjamin and his sister, Ella - who has forged a career in music and acting - alone, after his wife, Kelly Preston passed away following her battle with breast cancer. John and Kelly had been married since 1991 and shared three children together. Tragically, they lost their eldest son Jett in January 2009 at the age of just 16.

