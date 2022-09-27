John Travolta shares heartbreaking message to Olivia Newton-John on the late star's birthday The actor wished the late actress a happy birthday

John Travolta has taken to Instagram to wish his former Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John a "happy birthday", seven weeks after her death from breast cancer.

The actor took to his Instagram Stories and alongside a still from their popular 1978 film, he simply wrote: "Happy Birthday my Olivia."

On what would have been Olivia's 74th birthday, her husband, John Easterling, 70, also shared a moving tribute.

Taking to his and her Instagram, John shared a beautiful photo of the pair looking happy whilst on holiday. "A birthday memory to @therealonj - swipe right to read: Happy Birthday Honey - I Love You! - Amazon John," he captioned the post.

John Travolta remembered Olivia on her birthday

In the post, he detailed their first trip as a couple to the Bahamas to celebrate Olivia's birthday.

"I remember the first birthday when we were together and I took Olivia on a week-long adventure in the Out Islands of The Bahamas surrounded by a beautiful, peaceful, spectacular turquoise water," he wrote before detailing their incredible adventure.

He ended the emotional post by writing: "Every day with Olivia there was a hint of magic and everyday with Olivia was a bit of the supernatural."

Fans rushed to comment on the moving post, with one writing: "Sweet story. Happy heavenly birthday sweet Olivia."

Olivia's husband John also shared a beautiful tribute on Instagram

A second remarked: "What a beautiful memory John. Thank you for sharing this with us."

"THAT gave me goosebumps. I love this story John," added a third.

Olivia died in August after a brave and public decades-long battle with cancer in which she was diagnosed three times in 1992, 2013 and, for a final time, in 2017.

Olivia is survived by her husband John; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John and brother Toby Newton-John.